Saif Bin Mohammed Offers Condolences On Death Of Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 12:45 PM

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, accepted condolences on Thursday from H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, accepted condolences on Thursday from H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.

H.H.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, were accepting condolence alongside the Ruler of Sharjah at Al Badee Palace.

Sheikh Saif expressed his heartfelt condolences to Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise, and grant patience and solace to his family.

