Saif Bin Zayed Academy, Italian Police Discuss Training Cooperation

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 02:30 PM

Saif bin Zayed Academy, Italian Police discuss training cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2020) Brigadier Thani Butti Al Shamsi, Director of the Saif bin Zayed academy for Police and Security Sciences, met at his office with Lt. Col. Raffaele Rivola, Italy's Deputy Defence Attache.

During the meeting, they discussed opportunities for enhancing joint training cooperation between the two sides. They also tackled tasks and duties of the Italian Gendarmerie, Carabinieri, and its best practices applied in the police and security work fields.

