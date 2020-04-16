UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saif Bin Zayed Adopts Smart Helmet Technology To Monitor Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 01:00 AM

Saif bin Zayed adopts smart helmet technology to monitor coronavirus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, has adopted a smart helmet technology capable of monitoring people who may be infected with coronavirus, COVID-19, to be used by specialist police teams around the country.

Sheikh Saif announced this measure while heading a remote meeting of the "Happiness and Positivity Council" of the Ministry of Interior.

Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Ministry of Interior’s Council for Innovation, gave a presentation on the most important global technical practices used in prevention and protection to achieve the highest levels of preparedness, in light of the prevalence of viruses and epidemics.

He also gave a detailed presentation on the technology of super-intelligent helmets, which monitor the temperature of people in the field and are used by specialist police teams.

Police teams and patrols will use the helmet to diagnose people from a safe distance, enabling them to handle crowds, obtain vital readings, and analyse data.

The technology can also create and read QR codes, as they are equipped with thermal cameras and sensors that enable them to recognise faces and store and recognise vehicle licence plate numbers. The helmets are also capable of night vision.

The Ministry of Interior is keen to use the best modern technologies, adopt the latest innovation and utilise the latest products to achieve its strategy and strengthen the preventive measures taken by the UAE to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The smart helmet can also assess vital data from a distance of five metres, and facilitate the work of the patrols in the field by taking required readings and identifying people, by linking itself directly to the ministry’s central operations room to generate a quick report, which will enable users to make appropriate decisions.

The helmets can also accurately and quickly read the temperature of people in different climatic conditions and outdoors, as well as in an unusual environment, utilising thermal radiation based on smart technology while generating sound alerts and warnings according to a person’s condition.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Technology UAE Vehicle May From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

People who recovered from COVID-19 in UAE followed ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai International Financial Centre offers retail ..

28 minutes ago

Over 1,000 COVID-19 recoveries in UAE, 432 new cas ..

43 minutes ago

Brand Dubai unveils outdoor ad campaign encouragin ..

43 minutes ago

SEHA completes over 28,000 virtual consultations

2 hours ago

SEDD announces new procedures for workers

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.