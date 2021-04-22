Saif bin Zayed attends 1st virtual MoI Ramadan councils

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2021) Under the patronage and in the presence of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, the virtual Ramadan councils of the Ministry of Interior kicked off yesterday evening in its tenth session in 2021.

The first council, moderated by the journalist Youssef Abdel Bari, discussed the topics of human-based artificial intelligence and future work.

At the beginning of the council, Sheikh Saif expressed his thanks and appreciation to the lecturers for their attendance and participation in the councils, calling on attendees to make the most of such community platforms that provide advice, benefit and valuable knowledge for all.