Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Security Leaders Conference in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met today, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Arab police and security leaders who are meeting in the 46th Arab Police and Security Leaders Conference.

The Arab conference celebrates its golden jubilee since its launch, where it was held for the first time in the UAE in 1972, when the city of Al Ain hosted the first meetings of Arab police chiefs, announcing the launch of this conference, which constitutes a point of joint Arab meeting and coordination on security and police issues and challenges facing the region and the world.

Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed welcomed the Arab police leaders, conveying to them the greetings of the UAE leadership, government and people, and their wishes for success in this meeting to achieve their endeavours and strategic objectives in a way that serves the aspirations and visions of Their Majesties, Highnesses and Excellencies, the leaders of the Arab countries for prosperity and progress.

He affirmed that Arab cooperation and joint coordination continues in order to enhance the security and stability of Arab societies.

Sheikh Saif also toured the exhibition accompanying the conference, which displays the most important modern technologies and strategic projects that enhance the process of security and safety.

The conference was launched today in Abu Dhabi with an official ceremony, which witnessed speeches by Major-General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior and the current president of the conference; Dr. Muhammad Ali bin Koman, Secretary-General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers; Major-General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector-General of the Ministry of Interior and Head of the International Criminal Police Organization INTERPOL; Juergen Stock, Secretary-General of INTERPOL; and a number of officials participating in the conference.

Major-General Al Khaili welcomed in his opening speech the honourable attendees, pointing to the fifty years anniversary since the first conference that brought together police and security leaders in the Arab world was held in the city of Al Ain in1972. “It is fifty years of joint work and coordination that resulted in achieving successes within the efforts of our countries in their endeavours to enhance security and stability,” he said.

The work of the Arab Police and Security Leaders Conference was launched with the participation of senior security officials from various Arab countries, including public security directors and representatives of a number of regional and international police organisations and bodies.

The conference will discuss the results of implementing the recommendations of the 45th edition of the Conference, and a number of pressing issues, including the central topic of "money laundering crimes", and the importance of the role of the official security spokesman.

It will also discuss the results of the meeting of the committee concerned with reformulating the draft Arab strategy to combat human and human organs trafficking crimes, and the results of the work of the coordination meeting of the representatives of the concerned authorities in the Arab countries to consider ways to enhance cooperation between them in the field of combating terrorism and organised crime, and the recommendations of the conferences of the heads of the security sectors and the meetings of the committees held within the framework of the General Secretariat during the year 2022.

The participants will review a report on the work of the Arab Police sports Federation for 2022, in addition to setting the date, place and agenda for the 47th Arab Police and Security Leaders Conference, as well as a presentation of a number of distinguished Arab security experiences.

At the end of the first day, the winners of the awards of the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, which are presented annually, were announced.

A working paper on the UAE's experience in facing the threats of money laundering crimes

Brigadier-General Abdul Aziz Al Ahmad, Deputy Director General of the Federal Criminal Police at the Ministry of Interior, and Chairman of the Sub-Committee for Investigations of Money Laundering Crimes of the National Committee for Countering Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organisations, presented a working paper on the UAE’s response to the threats of money laundering crimes, in which he shed light on the efforts of the country and its pioneering experience in enhancing transparency, follow-up and governance in the areas of financial transactions, as the concerned authorities work in an integrated manner according to a work system to enhance efforts to combat money laundering and related crimes, based on the strategy and directives of the UAE government seeking to enhance security and safety, and provide the environment suitable for economic and investment growth, and enhancing the country's reputation in international forums.