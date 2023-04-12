Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Saif Bin Zayed Attends Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed Lecture Exploring Science Of Ageing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Saif bin Zayed attends Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed lecture exploring science of ageing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, attended a Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed lecture exploring the science of ageing, presented by renowned genetics expert Dr. David Sinclair.

The lecture, which took place in a dedicated Majlis venue at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number of ministers and officials from the UAE’s health sector.

The latest lecture in this year’s Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed Ramadan series welcomed Dr. Sinclair, a Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical school, to discuss “Why We Age and Why We Don't Have To”. The talk explored the science of ageing and the tantalising prospect that it can be slowed, stopped, or even reversed.

Dr. Sinclair revealed that a growing number of scientists are coming to believe that ageing isn’t inevitable. Rather, it is being viewed as a medical condition that can be treated. He went on to explore the idea that if ageing can be stopped – or reversed – allowing people to live longer, healthier lives, this could have significant social and economic benefits for society.

Dr. Sinclair mentioned the role of the UAE and its scientific community in contributing to research that is set to revolutionise biology and our understanding of the ageing process. He also commended the UAE for being a centre for learning and the advancement of technology, referencing the pioneering work of the Emirati Genome Programme which is considered one of the most comprehensive genomic initiatives in the world.

He discussed the work being carried out at his laboratory to identify the causes of ageing, and introduced what he calls the “Information Theory of Ageing”, which proposes that ageing results from the accumulation of errors in an organism's genetic code over time.

His team’s biggest discovery, he revealed, is the existence of a back-up copy of this lost genetic information, meaning that the reversal of ageing could eventually be comparable to reinstalling software to make an old computer run like new again.

Dr. Sinclair suggested that until proven technologies to “treat” ageing become available, our goal as humans should be to prolong our lives by adopting a healthy lifestyle, eating the right foods and taking regular exercise.

In addition to the keynote address by Dr. Sinclair, the lecture featured pre-recorded contributions from Dr. Noura Al Dhaheri, Assistant Professor, Department of Genetics & Genomics, UAE University; Dr. Habiba AlSafar, Director, KU Centre for Biotechnology; and Shaista Asif, Group COO, Pure Health. The lecture was moderated by Dr. Mohamed Salem Al Ameri, PhD in Epigenetics for the Diagnosis of Leukaemia in Children.

The lecture will be broadcast on Thursday 13th April at 17:30, on local tv networks and on the Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed YouTube channel (youtube.com/@MajlisMohamedbinZayed).

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology UAE Abu Dhabi Salem David April YouTube Karachi University Mosque TV From Ramadan

Recent Stories

What Najam Sethi says about Babar Azam’s captain ..

What Najam Sethi says about Babar Azam’s captaincy of all formats?

14 minutes ago
 IT ministry all set to launch Infrastructure Shari ..

IT ministry all set to launch Infrastructure Sharing Framework

15 minutes ago
 Pakistani singers perform in Anant Ambani’s birt ..

Pakistani singers perform in Anant Ambani’s birthday in Dubai

27 minutes ago
 First Ever Japanese Lunar Lander HAKUTO-R to Land ..

First Ever Japanese Lunar Lander HAKUTO-R to Land on Moon on April 25 - Space Co ..

20 minutes ago
 UN calls for bold int'l action to avert another lo ..

UN calls for bold int'l action to avert another lost decade for debt-ridden deve ..

25 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Minister of Defense Denies Presence of N ..

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Denies Presence of NATO Soldiers in Ukraine

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.