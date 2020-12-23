Saif bin Zayed attends MoI Virtual 1st Forum for Scholarship Cadets, honours top performers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has attended today the Virtual 1st Forum for Scholarship Cadets organised by the Ministry of Interior represented by the Professional Development Centre at the General Directorate of Competency Development.

The Forum was held for Ministryâ€™s cadets studying in the United Arab Emirates and abroad. On the sidelines of the ceremony, Sheikh Saif honoured 30 students who obtained academic grades with distinction.

Sheikh Saif addressed the scholarship cadets in a speech urging them to continue their dedicated work and tireless efforts to be with their diligence, ethics and conduct the best ambassadors of the state, reflecting the positive civilised image of the UAE and its deep-rooted legacy.

Sheikh Saif also gave them a pep talk to exert more efforts in order to excel, succeed and gain knowledge and scientific skills to eventually hone their experience and capabilities and utilise them in promoting and developing police and institutional work.

The Minister of Interior along with other attendees listened to a presentation by Colonel Dr. Omar Al Ali, Director General of Competency Development at the Ministry of Interior on the most important academic, police, administrative and technical disciplines which cadets usually join. The 258 disciplines are distributed over more than fifty universities around the world, including those in Japan, Russia, the US, Australia and the UK, in addition to domestic scholarship cadets.

Al Ali also informed the Minister about the success percentage and progress achieved by students in their studies, and how their development is closely monitored by the relevant directorates at the Ministry, applicable assessment methods and the services offered to them.