Saif bin Zayed attends MoU signing between MoI and IACP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, attended on Monday at the Ministry’s headquarters the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the MoI and the International Association of Chiefs of Police, IACP.

The MoU concerns the opening of an IACP regional office for the middle East and North Africa region in Abu Dhabi.

Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Sha’far, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Interior, and Paul Cell, President of the IACP, signed the MoU.

The opening of a regional office for the International Association in the Middle East and North Africa will contribute to enhancing police and security cooperation in the region through training, exchange of information, activities and security and police research through this office, as well as strengthening the status of Abu Dhabi and its presence by hosting the regional headquarters of international bodies.

The ceremony was attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaiaili, Head of the Institutional Development Council at the Ministry of Interior; Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander in Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander in Chief of Sharjah Police, and Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander in Chief of Ajman Police, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander in Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Commander in Chief of Umm Al Quwain Police, and Major General Dr. Abdul Qudoos Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidli, Assistant Commander in Chief of Quality and Excellence at Dubai Police Headquarters and number of officers of the ministry.