Saif Bin Zayed Attends Opening Of Virtual Conference On Preparing For 50th Strategy

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 03:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has witnessed the opening of the virtual conference on the preparation for the 50th strategy under the title ''Crime and the Future of Security Work''.

The conference was organised by the Strategy and the Future Department at the Ministry of Interior's, MoI, General Directorate of Strategy and Performance Development.

International experts, attending the conference, highlighted the challenges brought about by the fast paced and successive developments in various fields in addition to unanticipated crises, such as the coronavirus pandemic, and their impact on security in the future.

The conference is also attended by police commanders from all sectors as well as strategic partners.

