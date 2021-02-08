ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2021) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, attended on Sunday morning the graduation ceremony of the Police College's 32nd batch of candidate cadets, the 31st class of male university students and the 15th class of female university students at the Police College in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the graduates on becoming qualified, with knowledge and skills in police work, to assume their national responsibilities, and on the excellence and success they achieved, calling on them to continue learning, exert efforts and maintain perseverance. Sheikh Saif also advised the graduates to gain the necessary experience and give back to their homeland and the judicious leadership, ensuring that the UAE remains a beacon of security and stability and one of the best countries in the world in terms of security and stability.

Sheikh Saif handed the sword of honor to the candidate cadet, Mohamed Abdullah Mohamed Al Qorsi Al Ali, who came first with total marks, first in academic sciences and first in special training in the 32nd batch of candidate cadets.

The Minister also handed awards to outstanding students, including candidate cadet Ahmed Ali Nasser Al Amri, who received the Parade Leader Award. Then, the graduates took the legal oath to remain loyal to the UAE and its President, respect its constitution and laws honestly and faithfully and obey all commands they receive.

The College’s flag was handed over from the graduated class to the next batch, with music playing the national anthem, and then the graduates chanted three times 'long live the President of the UAE'.

Sheikh Saif posed with the board of Directors of the Police College and graduates for remembrance photos.

It is noteworthy that the total number of graduates reached (279) graduates, including (260) candidate cadets from the thirty-second batch and (17) university students, including 4 from the Kingdom of Bahrain, and two Female university students.

Among the graduates there were 26 Arab students ..18students from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, five students from the Kingdom of Bahrain, two students from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and one student from the Federal Republic of Comoros.

Since its establishment, the Police College has been keen on graduating competencies in work, legal and policing specialties and providing various police departments, stations and police service centers with competent graduates with the ability to deal with various security and community service work as needed to maintain the stability of society.

It has also achieved a distinguished position among its counterparts in the region in various training, academic and administrative fields, thanks to the interest and support of our senior leadership, which makes it more keen to commit to regularly reviewing and developing evaluation standards to keep pace with recent changes in various academic and training fields.

The college’s curriculum and training system focuses on the practical aspect of graduating police to enable officers to deal with various security conditions with high skill and professionalism.

Brig. Gen. Waleed Salem Al Shamsi, Director General of the Police College, has honored the graduates of the 32nd batch of officer candidates, the 31st batch of university graduates and the 15th class of female university students at the headquarters of the Police College in Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony was attended by a number of department directors at the college, Colonel Ahmed Mohamed Buharoon, Director General of the Social Solidarity Fund for the Ministry of Interior's Staff - Executive Director of Fazaa, Colonel Mohamed Hussein Al Khoury, Chairman of the Committee for the Activities and Events of Abu Dhabi Police General HQs, as well as a number of Police College officers.