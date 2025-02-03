Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Challenge 2025

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, witnessed the competitions of the sixth edition of the UAE Swat Challenge 2025.

Organised by the UAE Ministry of Interior and hosted by the Dubai Police General HQs at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai, the event drew the presence of Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and General Security in Dubai, and Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, alongside diplomatic representatives and tactical team leaders from around the world.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikh Saif congratulated the UAE SWAT Challenge on achieving a historic milestone officially entering the Guinness World Records for having the highest number of participating countries in a dedicated SWAT competition, with 46 nations taking part.

During his visit, Sheikh Saif observed the Tactical Operations challenge, one of five competitions in the tournament, and reviewed the outstanding capabilities of the participating tactical teams.

He commended their high levels of professionalism, specialised training, and ability to overcome diverse operational challenges.

He also met with the leaders of the participating teams and praised the sixth edition of the UAE Tactical Teams Challenge for setting new benchmarks in participation and competitiveness. This year’s edition saw a record-breaking 105 teams from 46 countries, reflecting the event’s growing international stature.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri expressed gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed for his unwavering support of police leaders across the UAE and their specialised units.

He also emphasised that Sheikh Saif's close follow-up since the challenge’s inception in 2019 has been instrumental in its continuous development, leading to an expanded global presence and increased competitiveness.

Al Marri further highlighted that the challenge plays a key role in enhancing the efficiency and preparedness of security forces worldwide, particularly special units tasked with responding to critical threats and emergencies.