Saif bin Zayed briefed about outcomes of Department of Behavioural Rewards in Ministry of Possibilities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, chaired a remote meeting of the Department of Behavioural Rewards at the Ministry of Possibilities.

During the meeting, he was briefed about the efforts related to the implementation of the national strategy on behavioural rewards, the initiatives that were applied and the plans aimed at motivating community members to adopt positive behaviour.

He stated that the UAE, thanks to the vision of its leadership, invests in the future and in qualified human resources, and has exerted all possible efforts to advance the community and its members.

"The Department of Behavioural Rewards at the Ministry of Possibilities is part of the UAE Government’s initiatives, and the "National Behavioural Rewards Programme – Fazaa" was established within this framework, which presents rewards for positive behaviour within an institutional framework," he added.

He pointed out that the programme launched several initiatives targeting the five key pillars connected to the community – Healthy nutrition, healthy life, volunteerism, adherence to laws and legislations, and knowledge-based economy and empowerment.

He highlighted the fact that the initiatives launched by the programme include "Virtual Behavioural Economics Diploma", which is the first training programme on Behavioural Economics in Cooperation at the largest global universities and academic institutions; the Fazaa membership initiative for entrepreneurs and the private sector, which encourages citizens in the private sector, and "Fazaa healthy food basket", which motivates healthy nutrition habits by introducing people to products with high nutrition value.

The food basket includes 15 healthy food products that fulfil the needs of a family of two for a month, and can be purchased from Fazaa shops or via (www.fazaa.ae).

"The working team includes several ministries and authorities as it aims to ensure integration and strategic cooperation between ministries and authorities and implement the government vision in reinforcing positive behaviour," said Abdulrahman Al Mansouri, Director of the Executive Office of the Department of Behavioural Rewards.

Al Mansouri added that they are continuing their work within the framework of the UAE Government’s orientation in launching and adopting initiatives that strengthening positive behaviour, including the work Fazaa, and that people may follow its work on its website (www.fazaanationalrewards.ae), Facebook account (https://www.facebook.com/FazaaNationalRewards) and Instagram account (@FazaaRewards).