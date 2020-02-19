Saif bin Zayed briefed on international accreditation obtained by Ministry of Interior

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, was briefed on Wednesday about the Gold Standard international accreditation granted to the Ministry's Support Services Sector under the Health and Wellbeing Category by Investors in People (IIP) UK, the most prestigious accolade for assessment of government projects.

Major-General Salem Ali Mubarak Al-Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Resources and Support Services, briefed Sheikh Saif on the importance of obtaining such an accreditation, as well as the implemented criteria and standards that made this win possible.

Present at the meeting were Brigadier Mohammed Obeid Al Dhaheri, Director-General of Human Resources at Ministry of Interior, Brigadier Adel Abdulrahman Al Hammadi, Director-General of Finance and Support Services and Brigadier Nasser Khadim Al Kaabi, Head of the Customers Happiness Department, along with several officers and the award team.

Al-Shamsi said that the achievement comes as a result of synergy and concerted efforts to adhere to best standards and meet professional requirements.

He attributed the achievement to the support and guidance of the police leadership as part of the MoI's strategy of applying best international practices, keenness on ensuring leadership and excellence in providing high-quality services, and commitment to best government standards and institutional performance.