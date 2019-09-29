Saif bin Zayed briefed on safety and protection standards in school buses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, on Sunday visited Al Ghazali School in Abu Dhabi, where he was briefed about the general safety and protection standards applied to school buses.

His Highness was told that these busses are equipped with all means of safety and smart prevention tools. Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of education was present.

These buses have external and internal digital surveillance cameras, driver display, motion sensor, card reader, temperature and humidity metre, digital control module, NVR, and vehicle tracking system, GPS.

They are equipped with an automatic fire suppression systems in addition to manual extinguishers, smoke detector, arm stand, first aid box and emergency exits.

The General Directorate of Civil Defence Abu Dhabi has taken some steps to carry out directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai in this regard.

Sheikh Saif was accompanied by a number of senior police officers and officials from the Ministry of Education.