UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saif Bin Zayed Briefed On Safety And Protection Standards In School Buses

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 08:00 PM

Saif bin Zayed briefed on safety and protection standards in school buses

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, on Sunday visited Al Ghazali School in Abu Dhabi, where he was briefed about the general safety and protection standards applied to school buses.

His Highness was told that these busses are equipped with all means of safety and smart prevention tools. Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of education was present.

These buses have external and internal digital surveillance cameras, driver display, motion sensor, card reader, temperature and humidity metre, digital control module, NVR, and vehicle tracking system, GPS.

They are equipped with an automatic fire suppression systems in addition to manual extinguishers, smoke detector, arm stand, first aid box and emergency exits.

The General Directorate of Civil Defence Abu Dhabi has taken some steps to carry out the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai in this regard.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed was also accompanied by a number of senior police officers and officials from the Ministry of Education.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Police Education Dubai Abu Dhabi Driver Vehicle Rashid Sunday All From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends first graduation cerem ..

1 minute ago

Sindh set to take first innings lead against North ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

16 minutes ago

Balochistan in trouble after being forced to follo ..

19 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Monday 30 Sep 2019

2 minutes ago

Ashfaq scores a half-century in a rain-hit day

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.