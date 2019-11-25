Saif bin Zayed, British National Security Adviser discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met here in Abu Dhabi on Sunday with Mark Sedwill, Cabinet Secretary, Head of the Civil Service and National Security Adviser of the United Kingdom.

A range of issues of mutual interest in policing and security fields were discussed during the meeting, in addition to ways to further promote cooperation between the two friendly countries in these fields.

The meeting was attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaiaili, Head of the Institutional Development Council; Major General Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior as well as Patrick Moody, UK Ambassador to UAE, along with the UK Cabinet Secretary' s accompanying delegation.