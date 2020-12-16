Saif bin Zayed calls for updating legislations to protect children in the digital world

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, delivered a keynote speech at an international virtual meeting attended by high profile world figures. The meeting which involved many sessions and had the slogan ''Together for Ending Violence'' , discussed solutions and ways to support international efforts for child protection.

The meeting was organised by the Alliance for Child Protection in Humanitarian Action (The Alliance), co-led by UNICEF and Save the Children.

H.H. Sheikh Saif, in his speech, stressed the importance of this global partnership which aims to strengthen joint international action and strive to find solutions and effective means for a number of challenges facing humanity, especially in the struggle for a better future for all children of the world.

"We support every plan that will help humanity create a safer environment for children, a more stable community and more coherent families," he said, adding that children face considerable challenges in the modern world, and everyone has the legal, ethical and humanitarian responsibility to protect them and provide them with a suitable environment that will ensure their fundamental rights to health, education, food, clothing and housing.

A key part of these efforts should focus on families, being the key factor in strengthening the spiritual, physical and behavioural values of children, as well as on maintaining the social and economic security of families, to establish a safe and stable environment for children, by updating relevant legislation, he further added.

Sheikh Saif also pointed out that such legislation should include instruments to protect children in the digital world, as well as to keep pace with challenges posed by technological development and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Local governments around the world should be able to foresee ongoing and future challenges, and provide sustainable support for national initiatives aimed at protecting children and strengthening their relations with their families and communities, he said in conclusion.

The meeting was attended by Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden, Colombia's First Lady Maria Juliana Ruiz, Paul Fletcher, Minister for Communications of Australia, Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ylva Johansson, European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Najat Maalla, Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence against Children, Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Satoshi Nakanishi, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Howard Taylor, Executive Director of the Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children, and a number of world specialists and personalities.

The Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children praised the UAE efforts in protecting children and the leading international role it assumes in supporting international child protection organisations which strive to provide the optimal environment so that every child can grow up, develop and enjoy a dignified and safe life.