Saif Bin Zayed Chairs Council For Digital Wellbeing Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 03:30 PM

Saif bin Zayed chairs Council for Digital Wellbeing Meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, virtually chaired on Sunday the 2nd Meeting of the Council for Digital Wellbeing 2020.

Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, and member of the council attend the meeting.

The Council discussed a number of topics related to its work in promoting the digital wellbeing in the Emirati community and the projects and initiatives already executed and those underway in order to realise the Council’s objectives since its establishment by the UAE Cabinet.

The Council for Digital Wellbeing aims to coordinate policies, programmes and legislations related to the digital world by developing policies and programmes to enhance digital wellbeing for all categories of the community.

The Council also seeks to review current legislations and laws, assessing the need for their update, and carry out local studies and surveys to assess the digital situation of the society. Part of its objectives is to provide advice and suggestions to the government on the continuous follow-up of the new changes in the local and global digital world, and getting in touch with third parties or international organisations concerned with digital wellbeing.

