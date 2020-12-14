Saif bin Zayed chairs Council for Digital Wellbeing meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, chaired on Sunday the third meeting of the Council for Digital Wellbeing for 2020, which was held virtually.

The meeting was attended by Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications; and Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support - Abu Dhabi.

The Council discussed a number of topics related to its work in promoting the digital wellbeing in the Emirati community, the public position on the initiatives that have been implemented so far, the results of opinion polls on the digital world, as well as evaluating digital gaming platforms and the criteria for blocking them.

They also reviewed the comprehensive child protection data project and the Child Online Safety Index.

The Council for Digital Wellbeing aims to coordinate policies, programmes and legislations related to the digital world by developing policies and programmes to enhance digital wellbeing for all categories of the community.

The Council also seeks to review current legislations and laws, assessing the need for their update, and carry out local studies and surveys to assess the digital situation of the society. Part of its objectives is to provide advice and suggestions to the government on the continuous follow-up of the new changes in the local and global digital world, and getting in touch with third parties or international organisations concerned with digital wellbeing.