UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saif Bin Zayed Chairs Council For Digital Wellbeing Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 01:30 PM

Saif bin Zayed chairs Council for Digital Wellbeing meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, chaired on Sunday the third meeting of the Council for Digital Wellbeing for 2020, which was held virtually.

The meeting was attended by Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications; and Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support - Abu Dhabi.

The Council discussed a number of topics related to its work in promoting the digital wellbeing in the Emirati community, the public position on the initiatives that have been implemented so far, the results of opinion polls on the digital world, as well as evaluating digital gaming platforms and the criteria for blocking them.

They also reviewed the comprehensive child protection data project and the Child Online Safety Index.

The Council for Digital Wellbeing aims to coordinate policies, programmes and legislations related to the digital world by developing policies and programmes to enhance digital wellbeing for all categories of the community.

The Council also seeks to review current legislations and laws, assessing the need for their update, and carry out local studies and surveys to assess the digital situation of the society. Part of its objectives is to provide advice and suggestions to the government on the continuous follow-up of the new changes in the local and global digital world, and getting in touch with third parties or international organisations concerned with digital wellbeing.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Abu Dhabi Rashid Sunday 2020 All Government

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $49.58 a barrel F ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan women cricketers to tour South Africa nex ..

6 minutes ago

Turkish auto industry produces 1.1M vehicles in Ja ..

12 minutes ago

Tractor production increases 19.83% in 5 months of ..

12 minutes ago

PESCO intensifies drive against power theft, defau ..

12 minutes ago

COVID-19: S.Korea mobilizes military, shuts school ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.