Saif Bin Zayed Chairs Digital Quality Of Life Council Meeting

Mon 06th September 2021 | 03:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, chaired the Digital Quality of Life Council virtual meeting, held on Sunday, in presence of Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development.

The meeting tackled topics relevant to its mandate to improve digital quality of life in the UAE society, the latest initiatives and projects that build digital skills, as well as maintaining positive behavior, and ensuring optimal benefit from modern technologies in a sensible and responsible way.

The council was also briefed on a number of proposals and initiatives related to enhancing child protection through the digital world, enhancing capabilities to confront cybercrime, and enhancing a safe environment in social media.

The Council aims to coordinate policies, programmes and legislations related to the digital world by developing policies and programmes to enhance digital wellbeing for all categories of the community.

