Saif Bin Zayed Chairs ‘Happiness, Positivity Council’ Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, today chaired the second meeting of the 'Happiness and Positivity Council' in 2019, held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed and the meeting’s participants viewed several presentations by national police leaders, who briefed them on initiatives and projects that aim to improve the quality of police and security work and services, as well as on the achievements of the ministry’s happiness programme.

His Highness was also briefed on the outcomes of the ministry's performance indicators for the first quarter of 2019.

The meeting was attended by Lt. General Saif Al Shaafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and General Security in Dubai, Brigadier Fares Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police, Major General Salem Mubarak Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary of Resources and Support Services at the Ministry of Interior, General Abdul Aziz Al Sharifi, Director-General of Preventive Security and General Police Commanders, Brigadier Mohammed Humaid bin Dalmuj Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and several directors-general and heads of administrations at the ministry.

Your Thoughts and Comments

