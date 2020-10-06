Saif bin Zayed chairs meeting of Happiness and Positivity Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) Lt. General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired today the meeting of the Happiness and Positivity Council of the Ministry of Interior, MoI, held at the Ministry’s headquarters.

H.H.

Sheikh Saif and the attendees reviewed a number of proposals and initiatives targeting the development of police work ecosystem, promoting the quality of services and enhancing the effort of keeping the society safe and secure.

The meeting was attended by Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Undersecretary of the Ministry of the Interior, Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Major general Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Risi, MoI General Inspector, and other senior MoI officials.