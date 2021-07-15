Saif bin Zayed chairs meeting of Happiness and Positivity Council

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2021) ABU DHABI, 14th July 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the MoI Happiness and Positivity Council at the ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The council presented to Sheikh Saif the KPIs and strategic performance results as well as a number of issues related to initiatives and projects aimed at developing police and security systems, enhance the quality of services to ensure their continued development, community happiness and maintain safety and security.