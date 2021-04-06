UrduPoint.com
Saif Bin Zayed Chairs Meeting Of The Council For Digital Wellbeing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:00 PM

Saif bin Zayed chairs meeting of the Council for Digital Wellbeing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, virtually chaired today the meeting of the Council for Digital Wellbeing.

The Council discussed a number of topics related to its work in promoting the digital wellbeing in the Emirati community and the projects and initiatives already executed and those underway in order to realise the Council’s objectives to build digital skills, promote positive attitudes and harness advanced technology in responsible, conscious way.

The Council for Digital Wellbeing aims to coordinate policies, programmes and legislations related to the digital world by developing policies and programmes to enhance digital wellbeing for all categories of the community.

Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications, and member of the council attend the meeting.

More Stories From Middle East

