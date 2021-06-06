Saif bin Zayed chairs the Happiness and Positivity Council meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, chaired on Sunday the Happiness and Positivity Council virtual meeting. The council presented to H.H.

the KPIs and strategic performance results as well as initiatives and projects aiming at developing police and security systems, improve the quality of services, and MoI health and safety precautions for employees.

H.H. listened to a brief explanation of the progress of the pioneering "E-Police in Your mobile" service and the extent of the service's success in achieving its strategic objectives of facilitating customers and enhancing their happiness through smart services.

H.H. was also briefed on the results of the Feeling of Safety Index, one of the indicators of the national agenda, and initiatives carried out in order to achieve the objective.