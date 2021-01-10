UrduPoint.com
Saif Bin Zayed Chairs Virtual Happiness And Positivity Council Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

Saif bin Zayed chairs Virtual Happiness and Positivity Council meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, virtually chaired today the Happiness and Positivity Council meeting at the Ministry of Interior.

Sheikh Saif, through video conference, discussed with the members of the Council initiatives and projects aimed at developing police and security work and enhancing the quality of services provided .

They also discussed at the meeting a number of issues related to work progress and the precautionary procedures put in place by the Ministry to protect the health and safety employees and customers .

The meeting also tackled ways to step up coordination with all government entities on preventive efforts to achieve the highest levels of preparedness.

The meeting was virtually attended by all members of the Happiness and Positivity Council at the Ministry of Interior, including senior officers and chiefs of police from all over the UAE.

