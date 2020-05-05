Saif bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Council for Digital Wellbeing

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the first meeting of the Council for Digital Wellbeing via videoconferencing.

During the meeting, which was held via videoconferencing, the UAE Council for Digital Wellbeing discussed the proposed policies and programs to enhance digital wellbeing in the UAE community, based on the positive and safe digital citizenship principle.

The meeting also examined the various initiatives and projects designed to achieve the objectives set forth when the UAE Cabinet approved the establishment of the UAE Council for Digital Wellbeing.