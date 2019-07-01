Saif bin Zayed condoles family of Tariq Al Hawai

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has offered his condolences to the family of First Corporal Tariq Abdullah Ali Al Hawai.

A firefighter, Al Hawai died as he and his team were trying to put out a fire at a tower in Dubai's business Bay on Saturday.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the martyr's soul in Paradise.