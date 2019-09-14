UrduPoint.com
Saif Bin Zayed Condoles Martyrs’ Families

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 11:15 PM

Saif bin Zayed condoles martyrs’ families

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, on Saturday offered his condolences to the families of Emirati martyrs Nasser Mohamed Hamad Al Kaabi, and Saeed Ahmed Rashid Al Mansouri who died while performing their national duty.

While visiting their mourning Majlis in Al Faw'a and Manazef districts here in Al Ain, H.H. Sheikh Saif expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest their souls in Paradise.

