Saif bin Zayed condoles martyrs' families

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, on Monday offered his condolences to the families of Emirati martyrs Ali Abdullah Ahmed Al Dhanhani and Saif Dhawi Rashid Al Tunaiji, who died while performing their national duty.

While visiting their mourning Majlises in Dibba Al Fujairah and Al Hanya district in Fujairah, H.H. Sheikh Saif expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest their souls in Paradise.