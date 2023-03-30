ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, President of Baniyas Club, received the club's volleyball team after winning the UAE's Volleyball League and Super Cup recently.

Sheikh Saif congratulated the players, coaches and those in charge of the volleyball team, expressing his appreciation for their top-notch performance and efforts to produce efficient cadres capable of representing the UAE in various competitions.

The reception was attended by Major Gen. Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Baniyas sports and Cultural Club, Brigadier General Nasser Khadem Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and other board members.