UrduPoint.com

Saif Bin Zayed Congratulates Baniyas For Winning UAE's Volleyball League, Super Cup

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning UAE&#039;s Volleyball League, Super Cup

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, President of Baniyas Club, received the club's volleyball team after winning the UAE's Volleyball League and Super Cup recently.

Sheikh Saif congratulated the players, coaches and those in charge of the volleyball team, expressing his appreciation for their top-notch performance and efforts to produce efficient cadres capable of representing the UAE in various competitions.

The reception was attended by Major Gen. Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Baniyas sports and Cultural Club, Brigadier General Nasser Khadem Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and other board members.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports UAE

Recent Stories

Austin Briefed on Canceled SpaceX US Military Sate ..

Austin Briefed on Canceled SpaceX US Military Satellite Launch - Pentagon

19 minutes ago
 NATO Deputy Chief Says Ukraine Military Aid Topped ..

NATO Deputy Chief Says Ukraine Military Aid Topped $70Bln

20 minutes ago
 US Fed Says Fined Wells Fargo $67.8Mln for Poor Ov ..

US Fed Says Fined Wells Fargo $67.8Mln for Poor Oversight of Sanctions Complianc ..

19 minutes ago
 Israeli Foreign Minister Fires Consul General in N ..

Israeli Foreign Minister Fires Consul General in New York for Opposing Judicial ..

20 minutes ago
 Leftist Turkish Leader Urges Parliament to Say 'No ..

Leftist Turkish Leader Urges Parliament to Say 'No' to NATO Expansion

20 minutes ago
 US Assesses 8 Iran-Backed Militants Killed in Syri ..

US Assesses 8 Iran-Backed Militants Killed in Syria Strikes - Pentagon

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.