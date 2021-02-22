UrduPoint.com
Saif Bin Zayed Continues Tours Of IDEX 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 11:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) LT. Gen. H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, paid another visit to IDEX 2021, now convening, ADNEC.

He toured some of the Emirati, Arab and international stands participating in the international event, taking note of sophisticated military equipment, technologies and smart solution on display.

During his tour, His Highness was briefed about the defense and technical means and smart military solutions presented in these pavilions, including the latest generations of drones used in the military sectors, and advanced military solutions and equipment in the fields of electronic security, artificial intelligence, and smart sensors, as well as military, police and training equipment.

