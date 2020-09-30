UrduPoint.com
Saif Bin Zayed Conveys Condolences Of UAE Leaders To Emir Of Kuwait On Death Of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:00 PM

Saif bin Zayed conveys condolences of UAE leaders to Emir of Kuwait on death of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, received here today H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Lt. General Sheikh Saif conveyed to the Emir of Kuwait and the Al Sabah family the condolences of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the death of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The UAE leaders expressed their sincere condolences to Sheikh Nawaf and the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy upon him and grant the Al Sabah family and the brotherly people of Kuwait patience and solace.

Sheikh Saif, accompanied by Sheikh Nahyan, was received upon his arrival at Kuwait International Airport by Anas Al-Saleh, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and Minister of State for Kuwaiti Cabinet Affairs.

