Saif Bin Zayed Conveys UAE Leadership's Condolences On Death Of Prince Bandar Bin Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman

Muhammad Irfan 23 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 02:00 AM

Saif bin Zayed conveys UAE leadership's condolences on death of Prince Bandar bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, conveyed the condolences of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the death of Prince Bandar bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman.

This came when Sheikh Saif led an official delegation during his visit to Saudi Arabia on Thursday. Sheikh Saif and his accompanying delegation were received by Prince Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al Saud; Prince Turki Al Faisal bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, and a number of princes.

During the visit, he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Prince Bandar bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al Saud. He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and grant solace and patience to Al Saud.

Along with Sheikh Saif, condolences were also offered by UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, and members of the accompanying delegation.

Sheikh Saif arrived in Riyadh earlier today and was received at the airport by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior of Saudi Arabia and a number of officials.

