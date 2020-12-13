Saif bin Zayed crowns winner of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, attended on Sunday the finale of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 season at Yas Marina Circuit.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed crowned Dutch driver Max Verstappen in the presence of Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority (EAA) and Chase Carey, Formula One Group CEO.

H.H. said that the country's success in hosting the world final round of Formula 1 - 2020 during these exceptional circumstances is a distinct addition to the UAE's track record of continuous achievements.

''The success of organising the championship during these circumstances reaffirms the capabilities of the UAE and the excellence of its national cadres in transforming the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic into opportunities for achievements,'' he noted.

He thanked the organisers of the world championship, expressing his appreciation to the partners for their significant role in the success of the UAE’s hosting of this global sporting event in an honorable appearance that matches the UAE’s excellent global reputation for organising events on par with the highest standards.