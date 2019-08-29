UrduPoint.com
Saif Bin Zayed Discusses Promoting Cooperation With Russian Minister Of Internal Affairs

Thu 29th August 2019 | 10:45 PM

Saif bin Zayed discusses promoting cooperation with Russian Minister of Internal Affairs

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met today Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation here.

A number of topics of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting that took place at the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Headquarters, as well as means of promoting cooperation in police and security fields.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Mohammed Hamid Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Office of His Highness the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, along with a number of UAE Ministry of Interior officers.

