Saif bin Zayed heads National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management authority team meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Interior and Head of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management team, yesterday chaired a virtual meeting to follow up on the tropical cyclone "Shaheen".

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), heads of local emergency, crisis and disaster management teams, as well as a number of concerned authorities, attended the meeting During the meeting, NCM reviewed the final report of the tropical situation of "Shaheen" and its impact on the country, while the Ministry of Interior reviewed the latest developments regarding the procedures adopted by the emergency and local crisis management teams.

The attendees also discussed several precautionary and preventive measures taken by all concerned authorities - at the local and national levels - to mitigate its impact on the affected areas, specifically the eastern regions of the country.

The meeting also discussed the readiness of the concerned parties to ensure the safety of society from any dangers that may occur during the movement of the cyclone, in addition to the continuity of the work of vital authorities in the affected areas.

Sheikh Saif expressed his thanks and appreciation to all participants for their efforts, highlighting the importance of strengthening joint integrated work and implementing unified national plans to respond to emergencies, in a way that enhances levels of security, protection and safety for all residents and visitors of the UAE.

His Highness directed the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority to review all the lessons learned from the situation to be presented at the next meeting.