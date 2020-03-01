Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 37th Arab Interior Ministers Council meeting in Tunisia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2020) Kais Saied, President of Tunisia, today welcomed H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, upon receiving the Arab Ministers participating in the 37th edition of the Arab Interior Ministers Council.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed is heading the UAE delegation to the ministerial meeting taking place at the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers in Tunisia under the patronage of the Tunisian President.

The council examined several issues on its agenda related to joint initiatives and projects designed to enhance policing and security cooperation, as well as the various reports issued by the council’s committees and General Secretariat.

On the sidelines of the council meeting, Sheikh Saif met General Mohamed Tawfiq, Minister of Interior of Egypt, where the two sides discussed several key issues and topics of mutual interest, as well as ways to boost policing and security cooperation and collaboration between the two sisterly countries.

He also met with Ahmed Fahmy Lebanon’s Minister of Interior and reviewed several key issues and topics of mutual interest, as well as ways to boost policing and security cooperation and collaboration between the two sisterly countries.

The UAE Interior Minister also met Catherine Maria de Bolle, Executive Director of 'Europol', European Union Law Enforcement Agency, and Dr. Jehangir Khan, the Director of the UN Counter-Terrorism Centre, UNCCT, and the Office of Counter-Terrorism.