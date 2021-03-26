UrduPoint.com
Saif Bin Zayed Heads UAE Delegation To 38th Arab Interior Ministers Council Meeting

Fri 26th March 2021 | 01:30 AM

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 38th Arab Interior Ministers Council meeting

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2021) ABU DHABI, 25th March 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, headed the UAE delegation to the 38th session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council, which was held today via video conferencing.

The council examined several issues on its agenda related to joint initiatives and projects designed to enhance policing and security cooperation, as well as the various reports issued by the council’s committees and General Secretariat and a report by the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences (NAUSS).

