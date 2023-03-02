Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th session of Council of Arab Ministers of Interior

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2023) President of the Republic of Tunisia, Kais Saied, welcomed at his palace in Tunis, Lt. Gen. H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, who heads the UAE delegation to the meetings of the 40th session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers.

Sheikh Saif conveyed to the Tunisian President the greetings of H.H. President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and extended his thanks to the Tunisian leadership and government for their hospitality and unwavering support of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers' meetings.

Sheikh Saif arrived in the Tunisian capital on Wednesday, and was welcomed by Tawfiq Charafeddine, the Tunisian Minister of Interior, Dr. Mohamed bin Ali Koman, Secretary-General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, Dr. Iman Ahmed Al Salami, UAE Ambassador to Tunisia, and a number of officials.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers of Interior from Arab countries, and senior security delegations, in addition to representatives of the Arab League, the GCC, the Arab Maghreb Union, the Interpol, the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, and the Office of the United Nations on Drugs and Crime, Europol, Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, and the Arab Police sports Federation.

The session discussed a number of topics on the agenda, including the report of the Secretary-General of the Council on the work of the General Secretariat between the 39th and 40th sessions of the Council, and the report of the President of Naif Arab University for Security Sciences on the work of the university between the 39th and 40th sessions of the Council.

Discussions also covered the recommendations issued by conferences and meetings held within the framework of the General Secretariat in 2022, and the results of joint meetings with Arab and international bodies during the same year.

The session held in Tunis discussed ways to put in place the measures of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers in the field of cybersecurity and combating electronic crimes, as well as the respect for human rights in security work.

Discussions also covered ways to amend the council’s regulations in line with developments in its field of work, in addition to considering the adoption of the implementation plan for the Arab strategy to combat terrorism and a number of other important topics.

The Emirati delegation included Maj. Gen. Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Maj. Gen. Sheikh Mohamed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director of the Security and Ports Affairs Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, and a number of the Ministry’s officers.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gen. H.H Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with Najla Bouden Romdhane, Prime Minister of Tunisia, on the sidelines of the 40th session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council in the Tunisian capital.

During the meeting, bilateral relations were discussed between the two countries in police and security fields, ways to upgrade them, and a number of issues related to enhancing joint Arab action.

He also met with Major General Mahmoud Tawfik, Minister of Interior of Egypt, on the sidelines of the 40th session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council in the Tunisian capital.

During the meeting, bilateral relations were discussed between the two countries in police and security fields with ways to upgrade them.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan also met with Lieutenant General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior of Bahrain, on the sidelines of the 40th session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council in the Tunisian capital.

During the meeting, bilateral relations were discussed between the two countries in police and security fields, ways to upgrade them, and a number of common interest issues.

He also met with Mazin Al Farrayeh, Minister of Interior of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

During the meeting, bilateral relations were discussed between the two countries in police and security fields, ways to upgrade them, and a number of issues of common interest.