Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people after their ship capsized at sea

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, has honoured members of the Air Wing Department at the General Directorate of Security Support at the Ministry of Interior for their outstanding efforts and in appreciation of their courage and dedication in performing their national and humanitarian duty.

H.H. Sheikh Saif presented medals of professional excellence to the members, including pilots, navigators, and air traffic controllers, who contributed to the rescue and air search operation, saving the lives of nine Asians who were involved in an accident after their ship capsized near Al Hamriyah Port in Sharjah.

This came as a rapid response from the Air Wing's medical and air crews, immediately upon receiving the report from the relevant authorities. They demonstrated proficiency and competence through rescue and support operations in the sea, using aircraft.

The operation took two hours, including a meticulously executed search and rescue operation, with high efficiency and precision. The nine people were rescued without any injuries.