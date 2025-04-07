- Home
- Middle East
- Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people after their ship capsiz ..
Saif Bin Zayed Honors Members Of MOI Air Wing Who Saved Lives Of Nine People After Their Ship Capsized At Sea
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, has honoured members of the Air Wing Department at the General Directorate of Security Support at the Ministry of Interior for their outstanding efforts and in appreciation of their courage and dedication in performing their national and humanitarian duty.
H.H. Sheikh Saif presented medals of professional excellence to the members, including pilots, navigators, and air traffic controllers, who contributed to the rescue and air search operation, saving the lives of nine Asians who were involved in an accident after their ship capsized near Al Hamriyah Port in Sharjah.
This came as a rapid response from the Air Wing's medical and air crews, immediately upon receiving the report from the relevant authorities. They demonstrated proficiency and competence through rescue and support operations in the sea, using aircraft.
The operation took two hours, including a meticulously executed search and rescue operation, with high efficiency and precision. The nine people were rescued without any injuries.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..
ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter
UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq
President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, top Gulf parliamentarians partic ..
MGI announces $500 million investment in real state sector
World must act with urgency to save suffering Palestinians in besieged Gaza: top ..
CDA aims to complete sector developments by June
SC decides to hear super tax case on daily basis
Court adjourns Asad Qaiser's Azadi March hearings till May 13
False emergency call lands citizen in trouble in Chiniot
Rescue 1122 responds to 32 injured in Chiniot
Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan condoles death of MPA Ch ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people after their ship capsiz ..6 minutes ago
-
ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter22 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq37 minutes ago
-
President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, top Gulf parliamentarians participating in 150th IPU ..37 minutes ago
-
FATF Global Network Secretariat retreat launched in Abu Dhabi52 minutes ago
-
European Union finance ministers to deliberate on impact of tariffs on European economy1 hour ago
-
United Nations Network on Migration calls to safeguard maternal, newborn health for migrants1 hour ago
-
E& UAE redefines 5G with 6 GHz, 600 MHz testing2 hours ago
-
Hamed bin Zayed attends opening ceremony of AIM Congress 20252 hours ago
-
Ahmed bin Saeed opens Middle East Energy 20252 hours ago
-
Belarus Chamber of Commerce: UAE among top three investors in Belarusian Economy2 hours ago
-
Egypt, France reject any calls for Palestinian displacement2 hours ago