Saif Bin Zayed Honors Participants In MoI's Ramadan Majalis

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 10:45 PM

Saif bin Zayed honors participants in MoI's Ramadan Majalis

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Wednesday honoured entities, institutions and individuals who took part in the Ministry of Interior’s 8th Ramadan Majalis- 2019.

The honouring ceremony was held in the presence of Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC.

MoI's Majalis play an important role in building constructive bridges of communication between officials and citizens.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public education, and Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, were present.

