Saif bin Zayed honours Arab housing ministers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, attended an evening hosted by the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, in honour of the Arab ministers of housing, who are currently in the UAE to attend the 36th session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Housing and Urban Development.

The session is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

During the event, held at Al Habtour Theatre in Dubai, an operetta about Arab unity was performed by various artists from the Arab world.