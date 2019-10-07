UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saif Bin Zayed Honours Arab Housing Ministers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 02:00 AM

Saif bin Zayed honours Arab housing ministers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, attended an evening hosted by the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, in honour of the Arab ministers of housing, who are currently in the UAE to attend the 36th session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Housing and Urban Development.

The session is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

During the event, held at Al Habtour Theatre in Dubai, an operetta about Arab unity was performed by various artists from the Arab world.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Rashid Event From Unity Foods Limited Arab Housing

Recent Stories

UAE hosts 36th session of the Arab Ministerial Cou ..

3 hours ago

Lebanon&#039;s PM Hariri arrives in UAE

3 hours ago

Qudwa 2019 concludes by demonstrating skills requi ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Chairman of Department o ..

4 hours ago

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates World Road Congress in ..

4 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi launches &quot;Smart Parliament Ap ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.