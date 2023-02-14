UrduPoint.com

Saif Bin Zayed Honours French Government's OpenFisca Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Saif bin Zayed honours French government&#039;s OpenFisca project

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2023) Lt. Gen. H.H Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, honoured the French government's OpenFisca project, the winner of the Creative Government Innovation Award, which was presented at the Creative Government Platform launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as part of the World Government Summit 2023.

In its effort to clarify the new laws and their impact, the French government has designed the OpenFisca platform and (MY AID), through which laws of concern to residents can be issued in digitally readable electronic code using free applications.

The platform can also simplify the process of understanding these laws without the assistance of a lawyer, and familiarise residents with their rights and duties provided by the laws, intensify government efforts in formulating a unified legislative model, and study the expected impact of legal changes.

More than 2,300 young French people use the OpenFisca platform on a daily basis, while more than 170,000 people use it in New Zealand.

The Creative Government Innovations Platform aims to present the most prominent innovative government experiences from different countries of the world, and constitutes an opportunity to exchange knowledge and experiences and enable officials to test innovative technologies and tools that help them prepare for the future and manage their governments in accordance with its requirements.

These innovations were selected from among 1,000 entries from 94 countries, received by the Centre and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), through the Observatory for Innovation in the Government Sector.

The evaluation process, which was carried out by a group of international experts, was based on three main criteria: modernity, the applicability of these innovations, in addition to the impact of innovation in addressing the challenge and the extent to which it contributes to serving people and improving the lives of members of society.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exchange Dubai Young Rashid From Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Readines ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Readiness Index during World Governmen ..

29 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with PM of Albania

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with PM of Albania

47 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Tunisian PM on side ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Tunisian PM on sidelines of World Government Summ ..

57 seconds ago
 Saudi govt opens all international airports for Um ..

Saudi govt opens all international airports for Umrah pilgrims

15 minutes ago
 World Has to Develop Cross-Border Trade to Lower D ..

World Has to Develop Cross-Border Trade to Lower Dependence on Countries - World ..

21 minutes ago
 Russian Economic Development Ministry May Improve ..

Russian Economic Development Ministry May Improve Macro Forecast in April

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.