DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2023) Lt. Gen. H.H Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, honoured the French government's OpenFisca project, the winner of the Creative Government Innovation Award, which was presented at the Creative Government Platform launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as part of the World Government Summit 2023.

In its effort to clarify the new laws and their impact, the French government has designed the OpenFisca platform and (MY AID), through which laws of concern to residents can be issued in digitally readable electronic code using free applications.

The platform can also simplify the process of understanding these laws without the assistance of a lawyer, and familiarise residents with their rights and duties provided by the laws, intensify government efforts in formulating a unified legislative model, and study the expected impact of legal changes.

More than 2,300 young French people use the OpenFisca platform on a daily basis, while more than 170,000 people use it in New Zealand.

The Creative Government Innovations Platform aims to present the most prominent innovative government experiences from different countries of the world, and constitutes an opportunity to exchange knowledge and experiences and enable officials to test innovative technologies and tools that help them prepare for the future and manage their governments in accordance with its requirements.

These innovations were selected from among 1,000 entries from 94 countries, received by the Centre and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), through the Observatory for Innovation in the Government Sector.

The evaluation process, which was carried out by a group of international experts, was based on three main criteria: modernity, the applicability of these innovations, in addition to the impact of innovation in addressing the challenge and the extent to which it contributes to serving people and improving the lives of members of society.