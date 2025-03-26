Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 26th March, 2025 (WAM) – Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, honoured the winners of the 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer and its Science Award (Community Year) along with the supporting entities, and institutional partners for their human contributes.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat and the Tahbeer Award for the Holy Quran and its Sciences, reinforcing cooperation, partnership, and integrated efforts among national institutions.

During the ceremony, H.H. honoured a number of individuals and entities who have supported the noble cause of the award and contributed to its success. Among those honoured was the family of the late Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Frontline Heroes Office, received the Loyalty Recitation Award. In a generous gesture, H.H. had directed the ceremony’s sponsor to print 1,000 copies of the Holy Quran as an endowment for the late Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, which were distributed to attendees.

H.H. also honoured the Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation with the Institutional Recitation Award, received by Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Additionally, H.H. honoured the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre with the Tahbeer Award for Institutions, as well as the Noor Dubai Foundation.

In recognition of his significant efforts in promoting the values of tolerance, love, and compassion in the Russian Federation, Sheikh Saif honoured His Eminence Mufti Sheikh Rawi Ainuddin, President of the Religious Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation and Chairman of the Moscow International Holy Quran Award, with the Tahbeer Tolerance Award.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Unleashing Talents between the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat and the Holy Quran Tahbeer and its Science Award. This MoU seeks to strengthen strategic partnerships between the two entities, aiming to achieve common goals and enhance collaboration among national institutions.

Under the MoU, the Tahbeer Talents Programme will be launched, offering an optimal investment in the past and future winners of the Holy Quran Tahbeer and its Science Award. It is designed based on national, religious, social, cultural, and scientific considerations, enabling a meaningful contribution to society.

This agreement also aims to further promote the values and noble objectives of the award across its various categories, develop talent, and enhance the positive spiritual impact of the award on society. It will provide the award with specialised judges for Quranic competitions and prepare national talents for leadership roles in Quran-related activities. Additionally, the program will offer educational and training courses to nurture Tahbeer talents, grant them official recognition, encourage participation in competitions, and integrate their voices into national broadcasting platforms.

Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim Subaian Al Taniji, Director General of the award, stated that this year’s edition, themed the Year of Community, witnessed record-breaking participation, surpassing all previous editions since 2015. Media interactions exceeded 6.5 million, and the award’s social media followers grew by 45,465, leading to a significant rise in registered participants, reaching 52,849 from more than 103 nationalities.