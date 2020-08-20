Saif bin Zayed honours winners of Minister of Interior Award for Excellence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has honoured today winners of the 5th edition of Minister of Interior Award for Excellence at a ceremony in Dubai.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed inaugurated the exhibition accompanying the event, which was held by the Ministry of Interior, and displays part of the march of excellence and leadership and a number of innovations in the policing fields and means of civil protection and prevention.

The ceremony opened with the UAE national anthem followed by a recitation of the Holy Quran. Then, the Minister of Interior and the attendees listened to a speech of excellence featuring the march of excellence at the Ministry of Interior, and the history of the award, and sheds light on its standards and the foundations on which it is based.

Sheikh Saif also honoured members of the Award General Secretariat and the Jury, and five Senior Police officers for their continuous efforts, and Dr.

Mansoor Al Awar Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University Head of the Award Jurys the efforts they made and the significant role they played to ensure the award’s success in all stages.

The fifth edition included 50 awards in general, of which 25 were distributed as institutional and police awards, 21 in the career category, and 3 as external awards.

In the run-up to this ceremony, committees have been working since August 2019 following the rollout of H.H. the Minister’s stage; then, files and applications for participation in the career category of the award are received. Work teams are set and evaluation gets underway. Institutional applications are then received, evaluated and judged, thus culminating the whole process by honoring award winners in today’s ceremony.