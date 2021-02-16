Saif bin Zayed honours winners of Third Edition of Emirates Award

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) Under the patronage and in the presence of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, the winners of the Third Edition of the Emirates Award were recognised in a special ceremony held in the presence of Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education.

The award aims to develop staff performance in the field of education, evolve the education system, and nurture a culture of creativity and innovation.

The award also seeks to develop creative ideas by turning theory into practice so that they would be executed within a motivational and attractive work environment.

The Emirates Award targets several categories, including, The Executive Team for Distinguished National Agenda Indicators; the Distinguished Administration & Distinguished Educational Council; the Distinguished school and Nursery; the Distinguished Research; and the Best University Student on Scholarship.