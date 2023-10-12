Open Menu

Saif Bin Zayed Honours Work Teams And Partners Of Controlled Medicines Unified Electronic Platform

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2023 | 02:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, bestowed honours upon the dedicated work team and partners behind the Unified Electronic Platform for dispensing controlled and semi-controlled medicines.

This pioneering and respected national portal came up as a result of diligent efforts of the local and Federal authorities' experts and specialists.

The platform is dedicated to advancing continuous development, governance, and responsible distribution of controlled and semi-controlled drugs, ultimately ensuring community security.

The entities recognised for their contributions included the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Presidential Court, the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, the Health Authority - Dubai, and the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA).

Additionally, 36 representatives from various entities and partners received well-deserved recognition for their unwavering support and contributions to the success of this groundbreaking platform, which fortifies the operational framework.

The honouring ceremony saw the presence of Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; Lieutenant General Abdullah Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Major General Pilot Staff Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander -in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Major General Salem Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Resources and Support Services; along with the general commanders of the country's police force and several other officers.

