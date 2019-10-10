UrduPoint.com
Saif Bin Zayed, Hussain Al Hammadi Visit Police Academy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, yesterday visited the Abu Dhabi Police College.

Al Hammadi was accompanied by Aisha Ghanim Khalfan Al Marri, Director of the Assessment and Tests Administration, Iman Ahmed Salem Manout, Curricula Expert, and Dr. Fatma Al Mazim, Exams Specialist at the Ministry of Education.

Al Hammadi was received at the academy by Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier Mohammed Humaid bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Office of His Highness the Minister of Interior, Brigadier Walid Salem Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Police Academy, and the academy’s board members.

During his visit, Al Hammadi reviewed the academy’s various programmes and its role in building the capacities of security students, who are being trained according to the best international standards.

He was also briefed by several students about the academy’s educational, training, applied and fitness programmes, as well as its police examinations.

Al Hammadi made a presentation, entitled, "Education and the Future," which addressed the UAE’s educational development and ways of advancing public education, including technical and applied education while explaining the three-part "Emirates Standard Test."

He also highlighted ways of developing the country’s education system to achieve its goals of providing modern education to the entire community and connecting students to the labour market.

Brigadier Al Shamsi presented the work of the academy, its sections and departments, its tasks and duties, and its leading training and educational programmes while stressing the ministry’s keenness to adopt an advanced curriculum in the academy’s educational programmes.

At the end of his visit, Al Hammadi expressed his pride at the academy, describing it as a leading police training establishment.

