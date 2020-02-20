Saif bin Zayed, Interior Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman visit Expo 2020 Dubai site

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2020) Lt. General H.H Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, toured the site of the Expo 2020 Dubai with Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Minister of Interior, Lt. General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior of Bahrain, Anas Al Saleh, Minister of Interior of Kuwait, and Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Minister of Interior of Oman.

Sheikh Saif was also accompanied by Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, and several officials from countries participating in the joint tactical exercise, "Arab Gulf Security 2."

The visiting ministers were received at the site by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Reem Al Hashemy, UAE Minister of State of International Cooperation and Director-General of the Expo 2020 Bureau.

"We are honoured by the visit of Sheikh Saif and GCC Ministers of the Interior to the site of the Expo 2020 Dubai," Sheikh Nahyan said, stressing that the upcoming edition of the expo will be exceptional, due to the participation of GCC countries.

"Through the Expo 2020 Dubai, we will work to enhance our international cooperation for the interest of the entire world, especially our Arab region," he added.

The guests were briefed about the preparations for the event, which will be hosted by the UAE and held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia for the first time. The tour also included presentations on the expo’s events, its international pavilions, and its security preparations.

The visit is part of a programme to organise visits by GCC delegations, on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the exercise, which will end today.

Sheikh Saif and the visiting ministers praised the organisation and preparations they witnessed, stressing that the event will be key to achieving overall economic development and attracting investment to the region.

Earlier, Sheikh Saif held meetings with the Interior Ministers of Oman and Bahrain in which he discussed UAE's fraternal ties with their respective countries.